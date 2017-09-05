Police dragging their feet on Marikana‚ says MPs

Five years after Marikana‚ the police are still struggling to tick off items on the to-do list of recommendations made by the Farlam Commission to overhaul the way crowds and protests are managed and policed.

The Farlam Commission made a long list of recommendations to ensure that police were properly trained and managed in instances of public violence to ensure that the mistakes made at Marikana were never repeated.

The panel of experts set up to investigate and overhaul public order policing and the transformation task team appeared before the police portfolio committee on Tuesday where MPs expressed concern about the long period of time it has taken to implement the Farlam Commission's recommendations.

Chairperson Francois Beukman questioned why "quick wins" like first aid training for all officers were not made a priority.