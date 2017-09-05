Ramaphosa 'porn video' hits the internet

Controversial businessman Kenny Kunene has stepped into the ring of ANC factional battles in the run- up to the party's 54th national congress.

Kunene's website, Weekly Xposé, published an article on Monday containing the name and pornographic videos of one of the women allegedly linked to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in an article in the Sunday Independent. Ramaphosa is not in the videos.

Kunene said the woman's name and videos were sourced from supposedly leaked e-mails involving Ramaphosa and several women.

"I have been briefed on this story from the beginning and I made sure that my journalists verified everything," he told The Times.

When asked whether Weekly Xposé got the woman's permission to publish the video, Kunene compared the leaked e-mails to the Gupta leaks.

"I don't remember any one of you asking questions into other leaks . Did you have permission from the Guptas to run their things? Did you get permission from the people who are in those e-mails to run them?"