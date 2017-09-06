How did Magaqa die?

Faction fighting was likely to have been behind the shooting in July of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, who died on Monday in hospital, apparently from his wounds - but now there is speculation that he was poisoned.

Magaqa, 35, died in Durban's Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital on Monday after complaining of stomach pains. It emerged on Tuesday that The Hawks are investigating allegations that Magaqa had been poisoned.

Family members and a neighbour have told The Times that he had been on the mend but his condition deteriorated at the weekend.

Police said a postmortem would determine the cause of death.

Magaqa and two other municipal councillors were ambushed on July 13. They were shot a dozen times as they were getting out of their car at a shop in a village near Umzimkhulu, in southern KwaZulu-Natal.