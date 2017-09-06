He further argued that if Solidarity believed that Motsoeneng was responsible‚ they would have joined him to the main applications.

"The sole reason and purpose for joining Mr Motsoeneng after judgement on the merits was not to revisit the merits of the application and determine again whether or not the applicants had unlawfully and unfairly dismissed‚" he further argued.

Trade union Solidarity‚ who brought the application to the Labour Court‚ has argued that Motsoeneng‚ who is the second respondent‚ made the decision that led to eight journalists being fired from the public broadcaster after they spoke out on issues within the SABC.

Solidarity wants the former SABC chief operating officer to be held liable for the legal costs as he introduced the 90% local content policy and also banned the airing of violent protests on the public broadcasters television channels.

"He would have participated in those proceedings by providing a version on the role that he is alleged to have played in the termination decisions. That way the court would have been empowered to make just and equitable orders having regards to all the facts relevant to the questions of unfair and unlawful dismissals‚" said Advocate Masuku.