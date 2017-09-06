EFF commander in chief Julius Malema has described how his "heart was overcome with sorrow and gloom" after receiving the news that his friend and former ANC Youth League comrade Sindiso Magaqa had died.

Malema‚ who vowed to attend Magaqa's funeral without anyone's invitation‚ said he had lost his "brother‚ a friend and a comrade".

In a statement he described the moment he received the news of Magaqa's death.

"The phone call carrying these sad news was brief and to the point‚ yet it froze my entire body in shock to the point of inevitable and unending tears‚" he said.

"With immediate effect‚ my heart was overcome with sorrow and gloom at the death of a brother‚ my brother‚ a friend and a comrade that I had worked with at the height of our involvement in a movement and organisation‚ for a country and a people we deeply loved‚" Malema said.