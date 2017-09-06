Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has told MPs that he would be addressing his personal matters that have been thrown into the public domain in the next two days.

In what appeared to be a pre-emptive strike to prevent opposition MPs from using the revelation of his alleged string of extra-marital affairs against him shortly before taking questions in the National Assembly on Thursday‚ Ramaphosa told lawmakers he felt the need to apprise them on the issue even though it was a personal matter.

This follows a report in one of the weekend newspapers that the deputy president was involved in love affairs with several women‚ including some who were university students.

He told the Sunday Times that he had an affair with one of the women who was his private medical doctor but that it ended eight years ago.