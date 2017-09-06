'Why would Zuma tell the truth this time?'

In a scathing indictment of the effectiveness of parliamentary questions, United Democratic Movement advocate Dali Mpofu contended in the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday that a parliamentary inquiry was needed into the Nkandla scandal.

Mpofu said the 27 question-and-answer sessions with President Jacob Zuma on Nkandla had not yielded any genuine answers.

The EFF, UDM, COPE and the DA are asking the court to force parliament to start impeachment proceedings and set up a committee to grill Zuma on whether he misled parliament on Nkandla.