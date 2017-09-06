Zuma sure has staying power

Not even Oscar Pistorius, Brexit or Bonang have been able to push #ZumaMustFall off its top spot on social media.

For two-and-a-half years, the hashtag and related references - #JZ783, #ZumaMustGo, #ZumaGate, #ZumaStepDown #ImpeachZuma, #FireZuma, #PhansiZuma and #HambaZuma - have been trending.

Media monitoring company ROi Africa said #ZumaMustFall, created when the country went into protest mode amid a series of allegations against the president, reached its peak when President Jacob Zuma fired finance ministers Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan.

"It continues to trend every day. The second a new story breaks about the president or the Guptas, the hashtag grows," said the company's MD, Tonya Khoury.