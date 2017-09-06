Politics

Zuma sure has staying power

President has been topping the charts for 2½ years

06 September 2017 - 06:40 By Nivashni Nair
President Jacob Zuma addresses delegates during the last day of the ANC Policy conference held at Nasrec.
President Jacob Zuma addresses delegates during the last day of the ANC Policy conference held at Nasrec.
Image: Masi Losi

Not even Oscar Pistorius, Brexit or Bonang have been able to push #ZumaMustFall off its top spot on social media.

For two-and-a-half years, the hashtag and related references - #JZ783, #ZumaMustGo, #ZumaGate, #ZumaStepDown #ImpeachZuma, #FireZuma, #PhansiZuma and #HambaZuma - have been trending.

Media monitoring company ROi Africa said #ZumaMustFall, created when the country went into protest mode amid a series of allegations against the president, reached its peak when President Jacob Zuma fired finance ministers Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan.

"It continues to trend every day. The second a new story breaks about the president or the Guptas, the hashtag grows," said the company's MD, Tonya Khoury.

EFF sound warning to DA in parliamentary dissolution motion debate

The EFF has issued a strong rebuke to the DA‚ warning it to stop taking their partnership in three key metro municipalities for granted.
Politics
13 hours ago

During the saga of the secret ballot on the vote on the motion of no confidence in Zuma, social media activity was greater than during the Oscar Pistorius trial.

"Pistorius was the biggest story the world had seen since the advent of social media. Zuma trended across the world when Pravin Gordhan was axed, beating stories like Brexit on the international charts," Khoury said.

She said #ZumaMustFall continues to trend because politics is "relentless" in South Africa.

"The second the EFF steps into parliament social media is set alight and most of the focus is on the president. We get hung up on a story but only until the next one comes along.

"Manana was a huge story but only for one week, Grace Mugabe, Cyril Ramaphosa, all last only a few days on the charts. The collective thought process on social media is that all will be fixed if the president steps down and hence the fixation on #ZumaMustFall," Khoury said.

'Why would Zuma tell the truth this time?'

In a scathing indictment of the effectiveness of parliamentary questions, United Democratic Movement advocate Dali Mpofu contended in the ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zuma wants to meet with Mbalula over KZN political killings Politics
  2. 'My entire body froze and I cried' - Malema on Magaqa's death Politics
  3. Zuma can't be impeached‚ says his DG Politics
  4. How did Magaqa die? Politics
  5. Zuma sure has staying power Politics

Latest Videos

"Pay back the money": Students mob R14 million recipient
Cash-in-transit vehicle looted in Rustenburg
X