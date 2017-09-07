Politics

ANC files motion of no confidence against Mashaba

07 September 2017 - 06:36 By Timeslive
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.
Image: VATHISWA RUSELO

The ANC has filed a motion of no confidence against Herman Mashaba‚ the Johannesburg mayor said on Thursday.

Mashaba said the motion was filed on Wednesday for the council meeting taking place on September 26 and 27. 

"After only 13 months in office‚ this move should be dismissed as the antics of a desperate party trying to come to terms with its new role in opposition‚" Mashaba said in a statement. 

"The ANC cites so-called financial distress in the City as the primary grounds for the motion. The reality is that despite the institutionalised corruption inherited‚ we have a financial state that is stable. The ANC was dishonest in government‚ and their relationship with the truth has continued its demise."

Mashaba has been on anti-corruption drive since he came into office last year. Several council employees have been arrested. 

"The fact is that this baseless allegation is a smoke screen‚ aimed at assuming control that would allow the looting to continue once again because change threatens the very survival of the ANC‚" Mashaba said.

