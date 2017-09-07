Politics

ANC member shot dead at his Port Elizabeth home

07 September 2017 - 12:03 By Gareth Wilson
Police have launched a probe into a suspected hit murder of a Nelson Mandela Bay ANC member.

Mandisi Thando Xakaxa was shot in the head shortly after arriving at his home in Bertram Road‚ Zwide‚ Port Elizabeth.

According to officials‚ it appears Xakaxa was ambushed after parking his car in the yard of his home at about 8.20pm on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Xakaxa was found by his father after the gunshot was heard.

“His body was found inside the car‚” said Naidu.

“It is suspected that the motive may be related to tenders. No arrests have been made and a case of murder is being investigated‚” she added.

