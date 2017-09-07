ANC stalwarts and veterans believe Pandora's Box has been opened

The ANC group of stalwarts and veterans believe South Africa’s Pandora’s Box has been opened.

“No one can now argue that they cannot see the evil that existed within‚” the group said in a statement on Thursday.

“Those who have been involved in corruption and have discredited the ANC cannot continue to argue that these are matters that can only be resolved behind closed doors without public scrutiny.”

The stalwarts said the public does not see the “crisis” the minority within the ruling party faces.

“We would like to believe we speak on behalf of all members of the ANC who reject corruption.”