Politics

Bell Pottinger damaged UK's reputation in SA‚ House of Lords told

07 September 2017 - 15:04 By Nico Gous
Lord Tim Bell, former chairman of Bell Pottinger.
Lord Tim Bell, former chairman of Bell Pottinger.

The controversial British public relations firm Bell Pottinger has damaged the United Kingdom’s reputation in South Africa.

This is what British High Commissioner Nigel Casey told British Cabinet spokesperson Lord George Young on Thursday morning.

Young revealed this on Thursday in the House of Lords after Lord Peter Hain asked if the British government has any contracts with Bell Pottinger.

Young said: “I want to put it on record that at no stage was her majesty’s government in any way involved in their work in South Africa.”

The Democratic Alliance complained to the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) that Bell Pottinger’s campaign was trying to “divide and conquer” the South African public to keep President Jacob Zuma and the ANC in power. The PRCA expelled Bell Pottinger for a minimum of five years.

Bell Pottinger said on Wednesday it had hired accountancy firm BDO to advise on a possible sale after its work in South Africa.

Young said he was in contact with the Registrar of Lobbyists to establish if Bell Pottinger is still a member who can campaign on behalf of ministers and secretaries.

“As the legislation stands‚ you can only be removed from that register if you stop doing public relations business. You can’t be removed from the register for the sort of activities that we’ve been talking about.”

Young said the government supports the “stark conclusions” of the PRSA and Herbert Freehills Smith’s report and said their campaigns were “completely unacceptable”.

Hain quoted former finance minister Pravin Gordhan’s claim that Zuma and the Guptas laundered R6.8 billion. He asked if any British banks were involved in laundering this money.

Young said there have been no indications of money laundering‚ but it will be investigated if there is any evidence.

“If the lord has evidence of money laundering‚ then of course that should be investigated. We have some of the toughest money laundering regulations in the world.”

Young suggested Bell Pottinger could make amends by donating the profits from their work in South Africa to a local charity.

READ MORE

Axe about to fall on Bell Pottinger

UK consultancy pays price for divisive racist campaign
News
9 hours ago

Bell Pottinger explores sale options after Gupta scandal

British PR agency Bell Pottinger said on Wednesday it had hired accountancy firm BDO to advise on a possible sale after it lost business for running ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Lord Tim Bell - I had nothing to do with Gupta campaign

Former chairman of public relations firm Bell Pottinger‚ Lord Tim Bell‚ has distanced himself from a contract his former company signed with ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bell Pottinger damaged UK's reputation in SA‚ House of Lords told Politics
  2. Tell me why I should recuse myself‚ judge asks Manyi Politics
  3. Minister dodges Grace Mugabe questions as Parly tries to crack whip Politics
  4. ANC member shot dead at his Port Elizabeth home Politics
  5. Manyi asks acting judge to recuse herself in his defamation case Politics

Latest Videos

‘It is going down today’: men make death threats (WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE)
'I want another judge' - Manyi on defamation case
X