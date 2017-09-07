JZ wants action over KZN hits

President Jacob Zuma wants to meet Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to discuss political violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, shortly after Zuma returned from China, presidency spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga confirmed that Zuma wanted to meet Mbalula urgently.

"The president is very concerned about what is happening there," said Ngqulunga.

"He is concerned about political killings, especially in KwaZulu-Natal."

Zuma's spokesman said the meeting would be arranged "as soon as possible''.

The statement comes after the killing of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, who was a councillor at the Umzimkhulu municipality.

He and two colleagues were ambushed outside a shop on the outskirts of the town in July.

Magaqa died in hospital on Monday.