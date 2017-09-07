Politics

JZ wants action over KZN hits

07 September 2017 - 06:12 By Matthew Savides
ANC President Jacob Zuma
ANC President Jacob Zuma
Image: Masi Losi/Sunday Times

President Jacob Zuma wants to meet Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to discuss political violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, shortly after Zuma returned from China, presidency spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga confirmed that Zuma wanted to meet Mbalula urgently.

"The president is very concerned about what is happening there," said Ngqulunga.

"He is concerned about political killings, especially in KwaZulu-Natal."

Zuma's spokesman said the meeting would be arranged "as soon as possible''.

The statement comes after the killing of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, who was a councillor at the Umzimkhulu municipality.

He and two colleagues were ambushed outside a shop on the outskirts of the town in July.

Magaqa died in hospital on Monday.

READ MORE

It's a case of too little, too late in KZN's killing fields

Many woke up to the news on Tuesday morning that there had been another political death in KwaZulu-Natal.
Ideas
5 hours ago

Malema‚ ANCYL in war of words over Magaqa funeral

Hardly hours had passed following Sindiso Magaqa’s last breath and EFF leader Julius Malema and the ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal were already at ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Magaqa autopsy complete‚ but the results won't be made public

Despite allegations of poisoning surrounding the death of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa‚ the Hawks said on Wednesday that ...
Politics
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. ANC stalwarts and veterans believe Pandora's Box has been opened Politics
  2. Forget his gambling and womanising‚ dad was angel: Politician's daughter Politics
  3. Magaqa was considering joining EFF: Malema Politics
  4. ANC files motion of no confidence against Mashaba Politics
  5. JZ wants action over KZN hits Politics

Latest Videos

Live footage as Hurricane Irma destroys Maho Beach Cam in St Maarten 9/6/2017
Malema graduates from Unisa, again
X