Minister dodges Grace Mugabe questions as Parly tries to crack whip

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu wants parliament to tighten its rules to clamp down on cabinet ministers who keep snubbing question-and-answer sessions.

Speaking on Thursday morning during a meeting of the national assembly's programming committee‚ Mthembu said it was "regrettable" that there were some ministers who regarded themselves as "superior" to the oversight authority of parliament.

Mthembu said a "tiny few" ministers had developed a trend of not taking parliamentary question time.

The ANC boss in parliament made the remarks after DA chief whip John Steenhuisen complained that International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane would not be in chamber on Thursday afternoon to respond to questions regarding the Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity debacle.

Nkoana-Mashabane is currently on a working visit to Vietnam and Steenhuisen said she has not been taking oral questions from MPs for a year now.