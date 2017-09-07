Tell me why I should recuse myself‚ judge asks Manyi

Acting Judge Fiona Dippenaar has asked former government spin doctor Mzwanele Manyi to provide reasons why she should recuse herself from his defamation case.

On Thursday, Manyi‚ through his counsel Vuyani Ngalwana‚ asked Dippenaar to recuse herself from the defamation case brought against Manyi by billionaire entrepreneur Magdalena Wierzycka.

Manyi's application stems from the fact that Dippenaar comes from the same group of chambers as Wierzycka's counsel David Unterhalter SC.