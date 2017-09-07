Transport boss's Dubai hotel stay - how Guptas got the bill

“I can confirm that Salim Essa of Trillian was a contractor of Transnet‚” Gama said. “When I was in Davos‚ I received a request for a meeting from Essa. Since I travelled on Emirates Airlines‚ he suggested he meet me in Dubai during the stopover since he was in Dubai at the time‚” Gama continued.

“I agreed and he suggested that he will reserve a hotel room‚ which I paid for‚” he said‚ adding that the Trillian and Regiments contracts were later cancelled by Transnet.

Gama explained that Essa “raised the issue of his involvement in Trillian which was being formed as an offshoot of Regiments".

"[Essa said] the expertise would remain the same as core resources would migrate from Regiments and that the quality of work for Transnet would be unaffected‚" Gama told TimesLIVE.

Gama was booked to stay in a deluxe suite for two days between January 22 and 24 2016.

Gama was permanently appointed as GCEO in April 2016 after acting in the position from April 2015.

Flight bookings found in the leaked emails show that Ajay Gupta was in Dubai for half a day at the same time.

Gama denied having ever met with Ajay Gupta saying he only met Essa in Dubai and later confirmed he had met Essa on previous occasions at the Transnet offices.

“It is a fact that I am not appointed as group CEO for Transnet because of any Gupta association. I am in my current position on merit alone after serving in an acting GCEO position for over a year.