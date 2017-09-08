AK-toting bodyguards in viral video should be criminally charged: experts

Two gun-toting bodyguards assigned to protect one of the ANC's key leaders in KwaZulu-Natal should be criminally charged after they were caught on a video brandishing firearms, including what looks like an AK-47 assault rifle, experts said.

A viral video of the two men - who the ANC admitted on Thursday were part of eThekwini region chairman Bheki Ntuli's security detail - shows them threatening to kill a "dog".

The two men are seated in the front of a car, each brandishing and cocking pistols, while the man in the driver's seat pulls out and cocks what appears to be an AK-47 assault rifle, or at least a replica.

The source of the video is not known, but it has been circulated widely on social networking sites and was broadcast by eNCA. The video was also sent to the Moerane Commission, which is sitting in KwaZulu-Natal to investigate political violence in the province. The commission secretary confirmed receiving and watching the video, but did not comment further.