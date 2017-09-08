ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is due to be sworn-in as an MP next week.

Well placed sources in Parliament have told told TimesLive that preparations were under way for Dlamini-Zuma to take oath of office as MP next week.

This has been confirmed by the office of the ANC chief whip‚ Jackson Mthembu‚ with his spokesman Nonceba Mhlauli saying Dlamini-Zuma would be taking up a seat in the National Assembly left vacant by Pule Mabe‚ who stepped down last week.