The Labour Court in Johannesburg has ruled that the SABC‚ its former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and former acting head of news Simon Tebele split the legal costs incurred after seven journalists were fired from the public broadcaster.

The journalists were dismissed last year after they raised questions about the SABC's editorial policy.

The journalists had gone to court to seek an order compelling Motsoeneng‚ Tebele and the SABC to pay the legal costs.

Motsoeneng said he intends appealing the decision because he was not involved in the decision to dismiss the journalists.