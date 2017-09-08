Judge reserves judgment in Manyi's application for her recusal

Acting judge Fiona Dippenaar has reserved her judgment in former government spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi's application for her to recuse herself from his defamation case.

Manyi wants Dippenaar to recuse herself from a case brought against him by billionaire entrepreneur Magdalena Wierzycka because she comes from the same group of chambers as Wierzycka's counsel‚ David Unterhalter SC.

Arguing his case through his counsel Vuyani Ngalwana SC in the South Gauteng High Court on Friday‚ Manyi said his constitutional right to a fair trial will be trampled if Dippenaar hears his case as he fears she will be biased.