Politics

Judge reserves judgment in Manyi's application for her recusal

08 September 2017 - 13:09 By Nomahlubi Jordaan

Acting judge Fiona Dippenaar has reserved her judgment in former government spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi's application for her to recuse herself from his defamation case.

Manyi wants Dippenaar to recuse herself from a case brought against him by billionaire entrepreneur Magdalena Wierzycka because she comes from the same group of chambers as Wierzycka's counsel‚ David Unterhalter SC.

Arguing his case through his counsel Vuyani Ngalwana SC in the South Gauteng High Court on Friday‚ Manyi said his constitutional right to a fair trial will be trampled if Dippenaar hears his case as he fears she will be biased.

READ MORE:

'Racial undertones' worry Manyi in defamation case

Former government spin doctor Mzwanele Manyi told the court on Friday that his constitutional right to a fair hearing will be trampled if his ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Tell me why I should recuse myself‚ judge asks Manyi

Acting Judge Fiona Dippenaar has asked Mzwanele Manyi to provide reasons why she should recuse herself from his defamation case.
Politics
1 day ago

Manyi asks acting judge to recuse herself in his defamation case

Former government spin doctor Mzwanele Manyi has asked a judge presiding over his defamation case brought against him by Billionaire entrepreneur ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Judge reserves judgment in Manyi's application for her recusal Politics
  2. Archbishop Tutu slams Suu Kyi over Rohingya crisis Politics
  3. Motsoeneng to fight Labour Court ruling on legal costs Politics
  4. 'Racial undertones' worry Manyi in defamation case Politics
  5. AK-toting bodyguards in viral video should be criminally charged: experts Politics

Latest Videos

'I want another judge' - Manyi on defamation case
'I want another judge' - Manyi on defamation case
X