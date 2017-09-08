Former government spin doctor Mzwanele Manyi told the court on Friday that his constitutional right to a fair hearing will be trampled if his defamation case is heard by the judge he has asked to recuse herself.

Manyi wants acting judge Fiona Dippenaar to recuse herself from a case brought against him by billionaire entrepreneur Magdalena Wierzycka because she comes from the same chambers as the counsel for Wierzycka‚ David Unterhalter SC.

Arguing on Manyi's behalf in the South Gauteng High Court on Friday‚ Vuyani Ngalwana SC contended that Manyi's fear should not be dismissed as "frivolous".

"There is an apprehension that the judge may well discuss this case with other advocates‚ including my learned colleague [Unterhalter]‚" Ngalwana argued.