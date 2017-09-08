The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) says it supports the motion of no confidence against Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

The motion was tabled by the ANC Johannesburg region on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Friday‚ Samwu called on all political parties to vote in support of the motion to remove Mashaba from office.

“This has nothing to do with politics but ensuring that the City continues on its constitutional mandate of delivering services to its citizens while also protecting workers’ rights‚ which have effectively evaporated under the tyrant rule of Mashaba and his administration‚” read the statement.

The union accuses Mashaba of violating the rights of municipal workers‚ collapsing crucial city services and failing to provide leadership for the people of Johannesburg. It also accuses Mashaba of being an anti-black‚ anti-workers and pro-capital individual who has gone out of his way to fuel xenophobia.

Mashaba’s office confirmed on Thursday that a motion of no confidence is set for the council meeting on September 26 and 27.