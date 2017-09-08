Samwu backs motion of no confidence in Joburg mayor Mashaba
The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) says it supports the motion of no confidence against Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.
The motion was tabled by the ANC Johannesburg region on Wednesday.
In a statement issued on Friday‚ Samwu called on all political parties to vote in support of the motion to remove Mashaba from office.
“This has nothing to do with politics but ensuring that the City continues on its constitutional mandate of delivering services to its citizens while also protecting workers’ rights‚ which have effectively evaporated under the tyrant rule of Mashaba and his administration‚” read the statement.
The union accuses Mashaba of violating the rights of municipal workers‚ collapsing crucial city services and failing to provide leadership for the people of Johannesburg. It also accuses Mashaba of being an anti-black‚ anti-workers and pro-capital individual who has gone out of his way to fuel xenophobia.
Mashaba’s office confirmed on Thursday that a motion of no confidence is set for the council meeting on September 26 and 27.
“Following the filing of the motion‚ Mashaba ran to the media in an attempt to redeem himself‚ while casting aspersions on those who filed the motion against him. This is a clear indication of how clueless and irresponsible Mashaba is with processes and procedures of local government. He should have waited for the motion to be debated in council instead of debating it in the media‚” said Samwu.
Mashaba has been on anti-corruption drive since he came into office last year. Several employees have been arrested.
The mayor said the motion tabled against him is a desperate effort by the ANC to climb back on the gravy train that they have been deprived for the past 13 months.
“We will fight this motion‚ as we have all other efforts that the ANC has undermined the change that residents want and the ANC fears‚” Mashaba said in a statement issued on Thursday.
