After a full day of highly technical arguments the high court in Pretoria has reserved judgment in the urgent application for an interdict preventing further closure of Gupta family bank accounts.

Judge Hans-Joachim Fabricius presided over what is an unprecedented application for interim‚ interim relief brought by 20 companies owned by or linked to the Gupta family.

They are seeking an interdict that will prevent the Bank of Baroda from closing their accounts come September 30. Their main application to have the termination of their accounts overturned is set for December 7.

“Obviously I will have to very carefully consider all the aspects put before me‚” Fabricius said.

He will hand down judgment on September 21.

Before lunch the court heard from Philip Daniels‚ senior counsel for the Gupta companies‚ that continued association with the Gupta entities would not cause further reputational harm than it already had done to the Bank of Baroda‚ given its voluntary relationship with the companies.