African National Congress Members of Parliament that voted for the recent motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma in Parliament will not be disciplined by the party.

This is according to party secretary general Gwede Mantashe‚ who reiterated that the ANC was not on a witch hunt to find out who voted with the opposition in the secret ballot on August 8 which saw Zuma narrowly survive the motion.

"We say as the ANC‚ we will abide by the decision of the Speaker (Baleka Mbete). Even though the Speaker threw us under the bus… if we go and do a witch hunt‚ we are going to open negative publicity on the ANC‚" said Mantashe.

He was speaking at a memorial lecture on former ANC president Oliver Reginald Tambo in Kwa-Thema on the East Rand‚ Johannesburg on Friday evening.

Mantashe said the party had only dealt with one of their members who voted with the opposition "because they voted with the opposition and then started beating drums that they voted with the opposition and then the person got into trouble."