ANC's disciplinary hearing against Makhosi Khoza gets under way
The disciplinary hearing against outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza gets under way in Durban on Sunday.
In July‚ the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal slapped Khoza with two counts of ill-discipline for statements she made in four Facebook posts on ‚ July 7‚ 20 (two posts) and 21 as well as remarks she made on July 18 at the Conference for the Future of South Africa in Johannesburg‚ which was organised by Save SA.
Khoza confirmed this on her Facebook page on Saturday.
"I am attending my hearing or pre-trial hearing at 3pm tomorrow‚ 10 September 2017.I have booked flights for tomorrow for a 3pm hearing or pre-trial hearing. It is extremely unsafe in KZN‚ one cannot just change times like that‚" she said.
Khoza‚ along with MPs Mathole Motshekga‚ Pravin Gordhan‚ Mondli Gungubele and Derek Hanekom‚ was among those who‚ ahead of the secret vote on the August 8 no-confidence motion in President Jacob Zuma‚ had stated that they would vote according to their conscience and with the opposition rather than toe the party line‚
Khoza‚ a strong critic of Zuma‚ was unceremoniously fired last month as the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration after a breakdown of trust between herself and the party.
However‚ she was redeployed to the portfolio committee on economic development this week.
