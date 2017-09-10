The disciplinary hearing against outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza gets under way in Durban on Sunday.

In July‚ the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal slapped Khoza with two counts of ill-discipline for statements she made in four Facebook posts on ‚ July 7‚ 20 (two posts) and 21 as well as remarks she made on July 18 at the Conference for the Future of South Africa in Johannesburg‚ which was organised by Save SA.

Khoza confirmed this on her Facebook page on Saturday.