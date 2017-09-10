The DA’s deputy spokesman on finance‚ Alf Lees‚ said on Sunday that Gigaba must urgently account for Treasury’s alleged planned deviation in the competitive tendering process and give an assurance that due procedure will be followed before handing over these R70-billion contacts to Chinese companies without the proper tendering process.

“The last thing that South Africa can afford right now is another corrupt multi-billion rand intergovernmental tender deal‚” said Lees.

He said that earlier this year the Western Cape High Court had ruled that the process leading to government signing agreements with Russia for a nuclear contract was “flawed‚ unconstitutional and not in line with sound decision making”.