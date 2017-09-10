ANC MP Makhosi Khoza‚ who faces a disciplinary hearing on Sunday for not toeing the party line‚ is unbothered about the outcome.

"Whatever outcome I'll accept with both hands and be free to exercise my constitutional right to moral conscience‚" she posted on Facebook on Sunday.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal slapped her with two counts of ill-discipline in July for statements she made in four Facebook posts on July 7‚ 20 (two posts) and 21‚ as well as for remarks she made on July 18 at the Conference for the Future of South Africa in Johannesburg‚ which was organised by Save SA.

"If we disagree on this fundamental point of convergence I have no business to be in that organisation because that which has bound us for 35 years has been broken. I shall never trade truth with a job‚ position‚ brand or anything‚" a defiant Khoza further said.

She has in the past argued that the party's constitution provides that disciplinary proceedings may not be used as a means of stifling debate or denying members their basic democratic rights.