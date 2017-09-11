Politics

Chaos as Eastern Cape ANC members allegedly assault each other at branch meeting

11 September 2017 - 15:01 By Zolile Menzelwa
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

Five ANC branch members from Ward 18 in the Eastern Cape were allegedly assaulted by fellow party members during a branch annual general meeting at which a new branch executive committee was supposed to be elected at the Bonkolo Dam conference centre.

ANC regional secretary Lusanda Sizani said the victims were treated at Frontier Hospital in Queenstown where one of them was admitted on Sunday.

A car belonging to the party's regional executive committee member‚ Nombuyiselo Ndlebe‚ was lifted and overturned during the fight. Ndlebe's car is a 2008 Chevrolet Spark.

She said her husband opened a case with the police.

Ward 18 comprises of Lesseyton and 13 villages from Zingquthu in Queenstown.

READ MORE

Zuma's political demise no instant cure for a country caught in ANC grip

The country seems to be biding its time, waiting for December, almost as if the season of goodwill will somehow arrive bearing good tidings or at ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Family still waiting for Magaqa autopsy outcome

Sindiso Magaqa's family are still waiting for the result of his autopsy to determine exactly why he died on Monday.
News
3 days ago

AK-toting bodyguards in viral video should be criminally charged: experts

ANC distances itself from bodyguards caught making threatening comments while waving guns
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Malema slammed for Magaqa claim Politics
  2. Chaos as Eastern Cape ANC members allegedly assault each other at branch meeting Politics
  3. Sunday Independent's flip-flop over Ramaphosa Politics
  4. Cosatu's Dlamini on Ramaphosa 'plot': It was just an SMS Politics
  5. Zuma goes head to head with the DA in court this week Politics

Latest Videos

Audi TT flies over Sandton fence, crashes through billboard
From notorious pool hall to prayers: Imam converts raunchy tavern into mosque
X