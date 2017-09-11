Chaos as Eastern Cape ANC members allegedly assault each other at branch meeting

Five ANC branch members from Ward 18 in the Eastern Cape were allegedly assaulted by fellow party members during a branch annual general meeting at which a new branch executive committee was supposed to be elected at the Bonkolo Dam conference centre.

ANC regional secretary Lusanda Sizani said the victims were treated at Frontier Hospital in Queenstown where one of them was admitted on Sunday.

A car belonging to the party's regional executive committee member‚ Nombuyiselo Ndlebe‚ was lifted and overturned during the fight. Ndlebe's car is a 2008 Chevrolet Spark.

She said her husband opened a case with the police.

Ward 18 comprises of Lesseyton and 13 villages from Zingquthu in Queenstown.