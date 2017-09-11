ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has called on the party's young supporters to register in large numbers to be eligible to vote in the 2019 general elections to ensure the party remains in government.

Speaking at an ANC Youth League event to mark the 73rd anniversary of the party's youth wing in Nyanga on the Cape Flats on Sunday‚ Dlamini-Zuma said any party risked losing elections if its supporters did not have their names on the voters' roll.

Dlamini-Zuma also called on members of the ANCYL to wage a fight against the "negative narrative" about the governing party.

"It's your responsibility to make sure that you do vote‚ that you do register because you can lose an election before it takes place if your supporters are not registered‚" she said.

"I am confident that young people will help us win the elections in 2019."