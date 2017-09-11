Politics

Dlamini-Zuma woos young voters

11 September 2017 - 07:45 By Thabo Mokone
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has called on the party's young supporters to register in large numbers to be eligible to vote in the 2019 general elections to ensure the party remains in government.

Speaking at an ANC Youth League event to mark the 73rd anniversary of the party's youth wing in Nyanga on the Cape Flats on Sunday‚ Dlamini-Zuma said any party risked losing elections if its supporters did not have their names on the voters' roll.

Dlamini-Zuma also called on members of the ANCYL to wage a fight against the "negative narrative" about the governing party.

"It's your responsibility to make sure that you do vote‚ that you do register because you can lose an election before it takes place if your supporters are not registered‚" she said.

"I am confident that young people will help us win the elections in 2019."

Dlamini-Zuma a key player in president's fightback plan

Cornered Zuma said to be under sway of ex-convict pair as he plots next move
News
1 day ago

Dlamini-Zuma spent the weekend in the various regions of the Western Cape drumming up support for her campaign to replace President Jacob Zuma at the ANC's national conference due to take place in December this year.

She addressed ANC supporters just two days after it emerged that she is due be sworn in as an MP during the course of this week‚ but she steered clear of this issue in her speech.

The former minister of health‚ home affairs and foreign affairs‚ who has also served as the chairperson of the African Union‚ also called on young people of the ANC to tackle the factionalism that has plagued the party.

"You are going to fight for the integrity of the movement‚ you are going to fight against factions and you are going to fight against anything that undermines the organisation‚" she said.

"But you must also fight against the negative narrative about our organisation and about our country. You must be out there in the battle of ideas."

ANC elective conference a matter of ‘life and death’: Mantashe

As the ANC prepares for its elective conference in December‚ the party will have to choose between life and death.
Politics
13 hours ago

Tackling social ills‚ Dlamini-Zuma said the ANCYL's call on young people to lead productive lives‚ was not about them "producing babies".

"There is time for producing babies‚ what is in the programme is that you must produce skilled people."

She said she supported calls for government to provide free tertiary education to poor students.

Dlamini-Zuma said the ANC's upcoming elective conference should not divide the party and that whoever emerged victorious should "embrace" the losing side.

READ MORE

Zuma decries lack of ANC power‚ ignores political killings

President Jacob Zuma has decried the ANC's loss of its two-thirds majority in parliament‚ saying this was the reason the party could not move in ...
Politics
16 minutes ago

State entities have been captured‚ says Ramaphosa

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa came out guns blazing on Sunday against state capture at a cadres' assembly in the Northern Cape.
Politics
16 minutes ago

Jackson Mthembu thinks of quitting 'toxic' ANC caucus

Chief whip says new leadership will need to deal with a divided party
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ANC elective conference a matter of ‘life and death’: Mantashe Politics
  2. Makhosi Khoza's hearing postponed - but the ANC isn't happy about it Politics
  3. Gigaba must assure R70bn contracts with Chinese are above board: DA Politics
  4. Makhosi Khoza unbothered about disciplinary hearing outcome Politics
  5. ANC's disciplinary hearing against Makhosi Khoza gets under way Politics

Latest Videos

‘It is going down today’: men make death threats (WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE)
'I want another judge' - Manyi on defamation case
X