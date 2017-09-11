Malema slammed for Magaqa claim

The ANC Youth League has slammed EFF leader Julius Malema for claiming the late Sindiso Magaqa was considering joining the red berets.

Shortly after Malema graduated from the University of South Africa with a Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in Philosophy on Wednesday‚ he said he had asked Magaqa repeatedly to join the EFF as a regional organiser.

"The ANCYL has further noted some unfortunate and extremely distasteful remarks made by those who seek to gain cheap political points on the back of cadre Sindiso Magaqa's passing. They have used what should be a very solemn occasion to seek relevance and cast doubt on cadre Magaqa's unflinching loyalty to the ANC‚" said ANCYL secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza.