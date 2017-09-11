MEC’s leadership launch doubles as partner's birthday party

Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela launched his leadership campaign at his partner's birthday party on Sunday.

This as Madikizela’s political career is under a cloud after the Western Cape Provincial Legislature’s conduct committee instituted a probe on his own birthday party held at the upmarket One&Only earlier this year.

The conduct committee is also investigating allegations that he failed to declare R30‚000 which was a gift from a contractor doing business with his department.

Madikizela is the current interim DA provincial leader and he will be challenged by DA MPL Lennit Max at the party conference next month.

The launch was held at the Colosseum Luxury Hotel in Cape Town on Sunday where his partner‚ Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo‚ also celebrated her birthday.

Both Madikizela and Mbombo confirmed the event which was held as a private function.