MEC’s leadership launch doubles as partner's birthday party
Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela launched his leadership campaign at his partner's birthday party on Sunday.
This as Madikizela’s political career is under a cloud after the Western Cape Provincial Legislature’s conduct committee instituted a probe on his own birthday party held at the upmarket One&Only earlier this year.
The conduct committee is also investigating allegations that he failed to declare R30‚000 which was a gift from a contractor doing business with his department.
Madikizela is the current interim DA provincial leader and he will be challenged by DA MPL Lennit Max at the party conference next month.
The launch was held at the Colosseum Luxury Hotel in Cape Town on Sunday where his partner‚ Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo‚ also celebrated her birthday.
Both Madikizela and Mbombo confirmed the event which was held as a private function.
Videos and pictures show a number of DA members‚ including councillors of the City of Cape Town and Social Development MEC Albert Fritz‚ who will be running as Madikizela’s deputy. Fritz is running against outspoken DA MPL Masizole Mnqasela.
“My announcement was coupled with the celebration of Nomafrench’s [birthday] party‚” said Madikizela.
He said the event was mainly his launch but they also took an opportunity to include the celebration.
Speaking to TimesLIVE‚ Mbombo‚ who celebrated her birthday on September 6‚ said she initially wanted to have her party on Saturday. But there was DA elective meeting of the party’s Western Region.
“I realised that some of the people would be at the regional election. It’s very rare you get a birthday party on a Sunday. That’s the reason‚” said Mbombo.
Madikizela’s campaign launch comes just days before the Cape Metro region is due to sit for their elective meeting where DA chief whip Shaun August will be contesting fellow councillor Grant Twigg.
The metro region‚ the biggest DA region in the province‚ has the greatest influence on who becomes the DA leader in Western Cape.
Already‚ Twigg has endorsed Madikizela’s candidacy while August has not publicly stated his preferred provincial leader.
August is‚ however‚ endorsed by Max who on Monday said there was no deal that he would get August’s support in return.
“I have a very good support in all the regions because I have been crisscrossing the province‚ talking to all the regions and the support is overwhelming‚” said Madikizela.
