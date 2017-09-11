Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa came out guns blazing on Sunday against state capture at a cadres' assembly in the Northern Cape.

As the race for the leadership of the African National Congress hots up and amid allegations about his alleged infidelity‚ Ramaphosa reminded those at the assembly in Kimberley that South Africa had been captured.

"Whether you talk about Eskom‚ whether you talk about Prasa‚ whether you talk about Transnet‚ whether you talk about the SABC‚ whether you talk about SAA. All our state-owned enterprises have been captured and we are saying we want to see an end to state capture‚" Ramaphosa said.

"And the money that has been stolen‚ we want it back‚" he said.