In an apparent about turn on its expose about Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's alleged infidelity‚ the Sunday Independent is now reporting that the presidential hopeful remains unshaken by a “dirty tricks” campaign.

“Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ whose presidential campaign is modelled on moral and ethical leadership‚ appears not to practise what he preaches‚” wrote editor Steven Motale on September 3.

The newspaper published "explosive leaked emails" about Ramaphosa. But now – after Motale was placed on stress leave - in an editorial on Sunday‚ the publication said: "Our story last week linking deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to alleged extra-marital affairs has forced us to introspect and to redefine our editorial processes.

"While we do not condone infidelity‚ alleged or real‚ our story‚ coming at a crucial time in the race to succeed Zuma as ANC president‚ may have created an impression that we are meddling in the party's succession battles. We are not‚" the paper said on Sunday.