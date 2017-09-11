Politics

Zuma goes head to head with the DA in court this week

11 September 2017 - 10:46 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
ANC President Jacob Zuma addresses delegates during the opening of the ANC Policy Conference at Nasrec.
Image: Masi Losi/Sunday Times

It is going to be a busy week in courts for President Jacob Zuma as he goes head to head with the Democratic Alliance in separate cases that will be heard in the Pretoria High Court and in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

In the Pretoria High Court‚ Zuma will be opposing the party’s bid to declare that he failed to comply with the remedial action in former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s state capture report.

The DA wants the High Court to force Zuma to comply with Madonsela’s findings because he did not apply for a stay of execution before he took the remedial action on judicial review.

Zuma has asked the court to review the remedial action.

In her remedial action‚ Madonsela directed that a commission of inquiry into the allegations of state capture be conducted and that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng appoint the sole judge to preside over the commission.

Zuma is arguing that Madonsela’s is unconstitutional because only the president can establish a judicial commission of inquiry. The matter will be heard on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Friday‚ the Supreme Court of Appeal will hear an application Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) brought for leave to appeal against a High Court judgment that a decision to drop corruption charges against him was irrational.

The decision to drop the charges was taken by then acting national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mokotedi Mpshe.

In its heads of argument filed in court‚ the DA asserts that both Zuma’s and the NPA’s requests for leave to appeal are void of any merit and should be dismissed with costs.

The DA contends it is of the utmost public interest that Zuma stand trial without delay for the 783 charges of fraud‚ corruption‚ racketeering and money laundering on which he stands accused.

