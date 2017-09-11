Zuma goes head to head with the DA in court this week

It is going to be a busy week in courts for President Jacob Zuma as he goes head to head with the Democratic Alliance in separate cases that will be heard in the Pretoria High Court and in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

In the Pretoria High Court‚ Zuma will be opposing the party’s bid to declare that he failed to comply with the remedial action in former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s state capture report.

The DA wants the High Court to force Zuma to comply with Madonsela’s findings because he did not apply for a stay of execution before he took the remedial action on judicial review.

Zuma has asked the court to review the remedial action.