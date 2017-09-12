Politics

British firm parts ways with Bell Pottinger

12 September 2017 - 06:39 By Nico Gous
Bell Pottinger logo. File photo.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

The British technology company mporium has ended its relationship with public relations firm Bell Pottinger.

mporium CEO Nelius de Groot said in an e-mail on Monday: "I can confirm that we are aware of the controversy and that we have ended our relationship with Bell Pottinger."

Bell Pottinger has been slammed for its handling of the Gupta family account.

The DA complained to the UK's Public Relations and Communications Association that Bell Pottinger's campaign was trying to "divide and conquer" South Africa to keep President Jacob Zuma and the ANC in power. The association expelled Bell Pottinger for a minimum of five years.

Imperial Brands media manager Simon Evans said they were reviewing their "long-standing" relationship with the Bell Pottinger team in the UK "none of whom were ever involved with the Oakbay account".

"Having said that, Bell Pottinger's conduct in South Africa was clearly unacceptable."

The Financial Times reported on Friday that Bell Pottinger's Asia unit will separate from the parent company to form Klareco Communications.

British High Commissioner Nigel Casey said Bell Pottinger's work in South Africa had damaged the United Kingdom's reputation in the country.

