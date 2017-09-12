It's D-Day for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal as the Pietermaritzburg High Court is likely to rule on Tuesday whether 40 of the party's elected members should lose their positions over allegations of wrongdoing at the KZN elective conference in 2015.

In the so-called "ANC rebels case"‚ a faction supporting former KZN chairman and ousted premier Senzo Mchunu asked the court to declare the 2015 conference null and void‚ citing various irregularities. The application is led by Vryheid councillor Lawrence Dube and four other ANC members representing 43 branches. They went to court in July last year to ask for a rerun.

The legitimacy of Sihle Zikalala‚ who replaced Mchunu‚ KZN secretary Super Zuma and 38 other officials hangs in the balance as Judge Sharmaine Balton is expected to give her verdict.