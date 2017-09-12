Failure to implement the Public Protector's remedial action on state capture allegations could harm the public's confidence in her office‚ the Democratic Alliance said on Tuesday.

"The Public Protector is only as powerful as the effect of the remedial action. If it is not implemented‚ that could harm the public faith in her office‚" said DA federal executive chairman James Selfe.

Selfe was speaking on Tuesday outside the Pretoria High Court‚ which the party has asked to force Zuma to comply with former public protector Thuli Madonsela's direction that the president establish a commission of inquiry into state capture allegations.

Zuma is in the process of challenging the remedial action in court.