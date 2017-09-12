Firm with Gupta links faces US probe

The international business consultancy group McKinsey could be hauled before the US Justice Department on corruption and bribery charges.

The company is currently doing an internal review of the work its South African arm did for Eskom in conjunction with the the Gupta-linked financial advisory company Trillian Capital.

Trillian Capital acted as McKinsey's BEE partner in South Africa, although McKinsey has denied that Trillian had formally worked for it.

Trillian Capital - which was until recently owned by Gupta ally Salim Essa - was revealed to have received over R250-million from Eskom for work it never did.