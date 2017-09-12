"Do we believe the president will appoint the commission? We do believe it. We also believe it's not just been shelved‚" he said.

Instead‚ said Mkhize‚ it was legal issues and finalising the legalities around the terms of reference that were likely holding things up.

"I don't want to pretend that I can be spokesman for the president on why issues are stuck. It's enough to say that the president has been working on the terms of reference for a while now. What exactly is happening‚ I don't know. I don't think it's as simple to just say 'appoint a judicial commission of inquiry' and then it just happens. There are lots of legal things that are coming into this space that are delaying it. It's the process that's delaying it‚" said Mkhize.

But he was adamant that the allegations around state capture - largely linked to the controversial Gupta family - needed to be formally probed.