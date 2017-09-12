The African National Congress has swapped roles with the Democratic Alliance in the City of Johannesburg‚ with the former demanding a secret ballot while the latter won't hear of it.

The ANC‚ which fought tooth and nail with the DA in Parliament in an attempt to stop opposition parties from using the secret ballot in a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma‚ now wants this system adopted to oust Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba and speaker of council Vasco Da Gama.

Late on Tuesday afternoon‚ the City of Johannesburg released a statement saying its main opposition‚ the ANC‚ was refusing to proceed with the motion of no confidence.

“Today the Programming Committee of the City of Johannesburg sat and has deemed the ANC’s motions of no confidence against the Executive Mayor and the Speaker inadmissible.

“The Committee considered the motions and determined that the resolutions pertaining to the call for a secret ballot were in conflict with the Standing Rules of Council. The Programming Committee confirmed that the first resolution of the motions of no confidence‚ which was to hold a vote of no confidence‚ were lawful and may proceed.