'Police pulled from gang war to squash ANCYL battles'

Police members of an anti-gang unit were allegedly told to withdraw from Manenberg in the midst of a gang war to “sit in the shade” at the ANC Youth League birthday celebrations.

On Saturday the Cape Flats suburb awoke to find bodies lying in the streets.

Violence escalated again on Sunday afternoon but police were ordered to withdraw from the area to help prevent two ANCYL factions from fighting at the event in Nyanga‚ where ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma spoke.

“We were told at around 3 pm to go and we sat there for about 20 minutes. We were monitoring the radios the whole time. We were literally standing on a corner in the shade while members [in Manenberg] were being overrun‚” said a source in Operation Combat‚ the anti-gang unit within the Western Cape police.

He said they eventually responded to their colleagues' cries for help in defiance of the order to attend the event.