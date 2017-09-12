Politicians snub Biko 40-year commemoration
The country’s politicians today snubbed the event to commemorate 40 years since liberation struggle hero and Black Consciousness leader Steve Biko was killed while in police custody in 1977.
Contrary to previous commemoration events where provincial and national politicians came out in numbers to the Steve Biko Garden of Remembrance in King William's Town‚ where Biko’s grave is located‚ today less than a handful of prominent politicians could be spotted among the crowd of over 300 people who attended.
Most of those in attendance today were inter-dominational religious leaders‚ hundreds of school learners‚ family members and staff at the multimillion-rand Steve Biko Centre in Ginsberg.
The only notable prominent provincial politician who was among those who attended was sport‚ recreation‚ arts and culture MEC Pemmy Majodina‚ while former ANC member of the provincial legislature‚ Phila Nkayi‚ was also among those who joined the clergy and Biko’s family in today’s commemoration.
In previous commemorations‚ Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and a high delegation from his party’s national leadership‚ including party bigwigs Advocate Dali Mpofu‚ spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and secretary-general Godrich Gardee‚ made an appearance.
This was while premier Phumulo Masualle‚ provincial ANC spokesperson and rural development MEC Mlibo Qoboshiyane and former Buffalo City Metro mayor and now council speaker‚ Alfred Mtsi‚ were some of those who attended the previous events to remember Biko’s brutal killing.
-Daily Dispatch
