The country’s politicians today snubbed the event to commemorate 40 years since liberation struggle hero and Black Consciousness leader Steve Biko was killed while in police custody in 1977.

Contrary to previous commemoration events where provincial and national politicians came out in numbers to the Steve Biko Garden of Remembrance in King William's Town‚ where Biko’s grave is located‚ today less than a handful of prominent politicians could be spotted among the crowd of over 300 people who attended.

Most of those in attendance today were inter-dominational religious leaders‚ hundreds of school learners‚ family members and staff at the multimillion-rand Steve Biko Centre in Ginsberg.