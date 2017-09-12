Zuma can't control functioning of state capture inquiry because he is implicated

President Jacob Zuma cannot take control over the functioning of the commission of inquiry into state capture allegations because he is personally implicated in the matter.

This is an argument brought by the Public Protector in the application by the Democratic Alliance before the Pretoria High Court seeking the court to declare that Zuma has failed to comply with the protector's remedial action to set up a commission of inquiry.

The DA has asked the High Court to force Zuma to comply with former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s findings because he did not apply for a stay of execution before he took the remedial action on judicial review.

The Public Protector is the second respondent in the application.