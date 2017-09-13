Politics

Chamber of Mines bins interdict against Mosebenzi Zwane

13 September 2017 - 18:03 By Allan Seccombe
New e-mail disclosures provide fresh evidence that Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane might have misled parliament over his Gupta links.
Image: Sizwe Ndingane

The urgent interdict was due to be heard in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday and Friday this week‚ but the parties have agreed to wait for the review by a full bench of judges after Zwane gave a written undertaking that the charter would not be implemented ahead of a judgment in that review process.

In order to avoid the confusion Zwane created during a speech to delegates at the Africa Down Under mining conference in Australia last week in which he said the charter was law‚ the agreement his lawyers struck with the chamber noted the minister would refer to the review of the charter and its suspension in any public utterances about the document.

-BusinessLIVE

