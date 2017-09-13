Fransman's grilling turns into a damp squib

Former Western Cape ANC leader Marius Fransman finally appeared in front of the provincial legislature public accounts committee on Wednesday after a two-year fight which included a court challenge.

He was initially summoned in 2014 to answer questions about the auditor-general’s report on the use of consultants when he was public works MEC between 2005 and 2008.

But his appearance turned into a damp squib when committee members failed to raise questions connecting him to the hiring of the consultants.

The meeting became heated when DA chief whip Mark Wiley asked him why he was moved from the public works portfolio if he was a “top performer”. Fransman and ANC committee members objected to the line of questioning.