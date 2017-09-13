Law enforcement officials have moved into Hangberg in Cape Town as protesters have taken to the streets again.

On Tuesday an officer shot a teenager at close range while violence escalated in the area. Reports started surfacing that the boy had died‚ but a community leader said he was still being treated for his injuries in hospital.

The protests were sparked by a range of issues‚ including fishing quotas and the lack of service delivery in the area.

One resident‚ Desmond Jacobs‚ said the neighbouring settlement of Mandela Park is being prioritised by the authorities.