Hangberg residents want President Zuma to address them
Law enforcement officials have moved into Hangberg in Cape Town as protesters have taken to the streets again.
On Tuesday an officer shot a teenager at close range while violence escalated in the area. Reports started surfacing that the boy had died‚ but a community leader said he was still being treated for his injuries in hospital.
The protests were sparked by a range of issues‚ including fishing quotas and the lack of service delivery in the area.
One resident‚ Desmond Jacobs‚ said the neighbouring settlement of Mandela Park is being prioritised by the authorities.
"We feel that they put Mandela Park residents first. We opened that park. We aren't getting the proper service. We are mostly coloured and our needs are being ignored. Our children aren't getting the services they need."
Another resident - fisherman Ben James - wants President Jacob Zuma and the ministers responsible for housing and fisheries to address them.
"We are tired. We cannot build but Mandela Park is constantly being renovated‚" said James.
Charmaine Phillips said she wants mayor Patricia de Lille to visit the area immediately.
"She is quick to come see [Imizamo Yethu] residents but ignores us and our needs‚" said Phillips.
