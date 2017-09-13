The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal looks set for a battle royale against its parent body as the fallout over Tuesday's court case continued on Wednesday afternoon‚ threatening to tear apart an already fractured province.

The party's national executive committee (NEC) said in the wake of the court decision - which ruled that the ANC KZN 2015 conference was unlawfully constituted and its elected officials invalid‚ effectively rendering the province leaderless and in disarray - that it would step in and decide whether it would allow their provincial counterparts to appeal.

At the same time‚ former KZN Premier‚ secretary-general Zweli Mkhize‚ said the provincial body had to "submit" to the NEC‚ which would "take responsibility" for the situation.