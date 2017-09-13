Outa threatens legal action over Gupta’s R1-billion mine rehab funds

The Organisation Opposing Tax Abuse (Outa) has threatened to haul mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane and the Bank of Baroda to court if they do not guarantee the safety of over R1-billion held in mine rehabilitation trust funds linked to Gupta-owned company Tegeta.

Outa has given Zwane and the trustees of the rehabilitation fund accounts until Thursday morning to make the guarantees or face legal action. The bank has until the close of business on Wednesday.

The Bank of Boroda is currently embroiled in a legal dispute with the Gupta family and their companies after it threatened to close 21 accounts linked to the family’s businesses.

This includes the bank accounts of Oakbay Investments‚ the company that owns Tegeta Exploration and Resources. During the Bank of Boroda’s court proceedings it emerged that the R1.7-billion Optimum and Kroonfontein mine rehabilitation trusts are among those Boroda wants to close.

Outa is concerned that the bank could seize the funds when closing the accounts.