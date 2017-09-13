The protracted process of investigating suspended South African Revenue Service executive Jonas Makwakwa is nearing an end‚ Parliament's standing committee on finance heard on Wednesday.

The disciplinary hearing against Makwakwa‚ who has been on suspension for about a year‚ took place in July and August.

SARS has filed its closing arguments and Makwakwa was scheduled to file his closing arguments this week. It will then be up to the chairman of the disciplinary committee to make a decision‚ SARS chief officer of human capital and development Teboho Mokoena told MPs.