Protector's probe was veil for hit on Reserve Bank

The public protector used a probe into an apartheid-era matter to attack the Reserve Bank and failed to disclose a meeting with lawyers in President Jacob Zuma's office to discuss the investigation, the central bank has said.

The public ombudsman also discussed the Reserve Bank with state intelligence agents, court papers say.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane instructed MPs in a June 19 report to amend the constitution to make the bank focus on "socioeconomic well-being of the citizens".

This followed her probe into CIEX consultancy's report on the Bank's bailout of Bankorp, which Absa bought in 1992.

She told Absa to repay R1.125-billion.

The High Court set aside her instruction to change the central bank's mandate last month.